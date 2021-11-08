Tom Brady steers clear of comments about Aaron Rodgers

Getty Images

When it comes to getting involved in the Aaron Rodgers controversy, Tom Brady is keeping himself immunized.

In his latest Let’s Go! podcast, Brady was asked about the situation with Rodgers, who lied about being vaccinated, blatantly and repeatedly violated COVID protocol in order to conceal his status, and then turned the tables on the “woke mob” when he tested positive and the truth came to light.

“Of course I figured you’d ask me about this,” Brady said, via Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. “I figured out I’m not commenting on Aaron Rodgers’ personal situation. Far be it for me to tell anyone what to put in their body. But by the way, the TB12 Method is available in paperback where ever nutritional books are sold and I’ll leave it at that. . . . Nope, just thought about it and obviously that’s how I feel and that’s all I’m going to say.”

It would be far more interesting if Brady chimed in. Then again, he admitted earlier this year that 90 percent of everything he says publicly is false. So maybe, at the end of the day, he can relate to Aaron telling something other than the truth in order to avoid stepping into a mess.

In this case, Brady’s only strategy to avoid stepping into that mess entailed saying nothing at all.