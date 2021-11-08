Tua Tagovailoa is expected to throw Monday, Will Fuller won’t play Thursday

Getty Images

The Dolphins snapped their seven-game losing streak against the Texans on Sunday despite three turnovers by quarterback Jacoby Brissett and it’s unclear if they’re going to be starting him again in Week 10.

Dolphins head coach Brian Flores said after the game that Brissett got the start because the Dolphins didn’t feel Tua Tagovailoa‘s fractured middle finger allowed him to make all the throws needed to do the job. At a Monday press conference, Flores said that the plan is to watch Tagovailoa throw later in the day and see where things stand for Thursday’s game against the Ravens.

The short week doesn’t allow Tagovailoa much time to heal. It will be the fifth time he’s been out of the lineup if he’s unable to play this week.

Flores also said that wide receiver Will Fuller, who has a broken thumb, will remain on injured reserve this week.