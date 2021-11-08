Urban Meyer: Trevor Lawrence should be fine for this week

Getty Images

Quarterback Trevor Lawrence had to miss some snaps in Jacksonville’s 9-6 upset victory over Buffalo on Sunday with an ankle injury.

After the contest, Lawrence said there wasn’t anything too concerning with it, though he said he’d see how it felt on Monday and the rest of the week.

Now that Monday has arrived, it seems like Lawrence is still just fine.

“Trevor’s good. I just saw him and he should be a go this week,” head coach Urban Meyer said in his Monday press conference.

Meyer noted that he didn’t think the ankle injury would limit Lawrence much for the practice week. The quarterback is not in a walking boot.

“Knowing Trevor, he’ll be ready to go on Wednesday,” Meyer said. ” I expect him to go. I expect we’ll be smart with him but I think he’ll be full speed sooner than we think.”

Lawrence matched his lowest yardage output of the season on Sunday, completing 15-of-26 passes for 118 yards. But Jacksonville has now won two out of its last three games.

The first overall pick of this year’s draft, Lawrence has completed 59.5 percent of his passes for 1,821 yards with eight touchdowns and nine interceptions. He’s also rushed for 136 yards and a pair of TDs.