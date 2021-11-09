Aaron Rodgers: I take full responsibility for people who felt misled

Getty Images

In his second interview since the revelation that he has not been vaccinated, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers showed more contrition than he did in the first.

Although Rodgers didn’t come out and admit that he was lying when he said, “Yeah,” when asked if he was vaccinated, Rodgers did acknowledge that by saying he was “immunized” he made a misleading statement.

“I made some comments that people might have felt were misleading. And to anybody who felt misled by those comments, I take full responsibility for those comments,” Rodgers said.

But while Rodgers was taking “full responsibility,” he still played the verb tense game where he apologized only to those who “felt misled,” as if it was just their feeling, and not his own actions, that he was apologizing for. The reality is, people felt misled because Rodgers misled them about his vaccination status.