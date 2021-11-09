Aaron Rodgers: I take full responsibility for people who felt misled

Posted by Michael David Smith on November 9, 2021, 2:12 PM EST
Green Bay Packers v Carolina Panthers
In his second interview since the revelation that he has not been vaccinated, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers showed more contrition than he did in the first.

Although Rodgers didn’t come out and admit that he was lying when he said, “Yeah,” when asked if he was vaccinated, Rodgers did acknowledge that by saying he was “immunized” he made a misleading statement.

“I made some comments that people might have felt were misleading. And to anybody who felt misled by those comments, I take full responsibility for those comments,” Rodgers said.

But while Rodgers was taking “full responsibility,” he still played the verb tense game where he apologized only to those who “felt misled,” as if it was just their feeling, and not his own actions, that he was apologizing for. The reality is, people felt misled because Rodgers misled them about his vaccination status.

49 responses to “Aaron Rodgers: I take full responsibility for people who felt misled

  3. Just retire this week and be done with it, Rodge. The would will be a better place as a result.

  12. The good old clarification of the clarification that appears to have another clarification on the way.

  13. The “non-apology apology”.

    I am guessing this is a first attempt to salvage his relationships with his endorsement partners. Well, except for State Farm. They are cool with it. Because anti-vaxxers DEFINITELY need insurance…

    Guarantee where you see Rodgers’ SF commercials: The deepest, darkest red areas of this country.

  14. Just let it go….honestly is this really effecting anyone on here. If you want to take the shot you will, if you don’t, you’ll find some reason (right or wrong) not to. I highly doubt Rodgers was the tipping point for some people. We have gone long enough for people to make what ever decision they are going to make about this. The constant articles and scrutiny against guys like Kyrie Irving and Rodgers only deepens their resolve around their decision, they won’t cave bc the media, the media only makes them dig in deeper. I took the shot bc it was the right decision for me, but I’m not going to force my views or opinions on others bc I don’t know their situations or their bodies. Whether the media likes to admit it or not this shot isn’t a one size fits all as most things are when it comes to medicine or health.

  15. Joe Rogan must be giving him PR advice besides medical advice. Find new advisors dude, you are being woefully underserved by your current staff.

  16. No doubt,Aaron Rodgers’ personality/persona is an acquired taste as Green Bay Packers fans will attest…it’s this laidback,west coast,bohemian,hippie,moody, passive-aggressive 5 yr. old child. All summed up with one word “difficult.” Aaron really shot himself in the foot with this one

  17. I’ve never changed my opinion of an athlete this quickly since Tiger Woods.

    I liked Aaron Rodgers. I liked the fact that he appeared to be wired a little differently than your typical football lifer.

    That’s all gone. I could have gotten over him not being vaccinated (if he’d admitted it), but that train wreck of an interview dragging out that tired, meaningless “woke” tripe, and this half hearted non-apology have caused me to do a 180 on him.

    I know you couldn’t possibly care less, dude, but you’ve lost this fan forever.

  21. “ minime says:
    November 9, 2021 at 2:23 pm
    His body.
    His choice.”

    Yeah, but if he chooses not to get vaccinated he still needs to 1) not lie about it, and 2) follow to rules that other non-vaxxed people are required.

  22. The only reason he said anything at all is because somebody convinced him that he “had”” to. This forced apology still doesn’t take accountability for his actions running around maskless and unvaccinated.
    Go pound sand Rodgers

  24. Just so everybody knows, that was a piss poor apology at best
    ==========

    Since it went over your head, it wasn’t an apology at all..

  27. He claims to be taking full responsibility when he is, in fact, taking no responsibility at all. There is no contrition and no apology in what he said. His words are meaningless.

  28. minime says:
    November 9, 2021 at 2:23 pm
    His body.
    His choice.

    ——————

    His union.
    His rules to follow.

  29. minime says:
    November 9, 2021 at 2:23 pm

    His body.
    His choice.
    *********************************
    No question about that, it is absolutely his choice, just like this is;
    Tell the truth
    Tell a lie
    His choice
    He chose the latter, reinforced his lie on the Pat McAfee show, and now he whines about being “Crucified”. Get real!

  30. Somebody from State Farm told him to back down and act sorry or he will be replaced by Lemu Emu and Doug from Liberty Mutual.

  32. minime says:
    November 9, 2021 at 2:23 pm
    His body.
    His choice.

    35 83 Rate This

    ———————

    His mouth, his choice too. And, someone needs to shut it for him.

  33. Some people just don’t when to shut up, he would be better off if he stopped talking but Erin is always the victim.

  36. This is akin to saying “I’m sorry you decided to let your fragile feelings be hurt.” Nice. Aaron.

  38. Rodgers didn’t want to catch heat and in doing so he jumped into a volcano. The level of hate or “I’ll never like him again” is so disingenuous. First off he did point out a lot of the hypocrisy with the NFL Covid protocols, everyone should be tested every day. The NFL has known about his vaccination status for months before this came out as did his team/teammates, probably some media members too. None of you know what he does outside of the facility, so to act like he’s going around sneaking into your house and breathing on you is just fake outrage. We all know Rodgers by now he is a me first, thin skinned, highly talented QB. The Packers organization should be taking just as much criticism as Rodgers, but Rodgers blasted them before the season and they are clearly scared of him at this point and trying to play nice. If the Packers didn’t enforce the league rules when he was talking to the media, they know he meets with them after every game or potentially enforce all the rules around the facility, they chickened out. Again Rodgers is who is he, but the Packers organization straight up chickened out.

  41. I dont care if he is or isnt vaxxed/immune, I do care that he was breaking NFL rules and deserves to be punished for it.

  43. Imagine the reaction if the game he sat out was the Super Bowl and not a regular season game considering how this has blown up.

  44. Hoping that this is a proper use of irony. I find it ironic that screen name whinycryinglibs posted this: “Lots of sniveling, self righteous people out today.”

    Methinks you are engaging in the very same conduct that you profess to oppose.

  47. minime says:
    November 9, 2021 at 2:23 pm
    His body.
    His choice.

    ==============

    He was free to sit out the year like a bunch of players did last year.

  48. even now he still can’t just come clean and apologize for lying or misleading. it’s only apologizing for our hurt feelings. he still doesn’t think he did anything wrong. The guy welches on football bets, how can we expect him to not welch on this too. can never admit wrongdoing.

  49. Never seen this dude take responsibility for anything. It’s always on someone else.

