Aaron Rodgers: “Small possibility” I won’t play Sunday

Getty Images

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers can return to the team on Saturday after completing a 10-day quarantine period and head coach Matt LaFleur said Rodgers will “absolutely” start if he’s available to play.

During an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday, Rodgers said that he’s feeling well after experiencing some symptoms of COVID-19 after his positive test last week. He said he’s excited to get back to work with the team, but acknowledged that there’s a “small possibility” that he won’t be in the lineup against the Seahawks.

Rodgers said he has to go through some testing upon his return to the team to ensure that his heart responds well to a return to “physical exertion.” He said he will be doing workouts on his own this week in advance of the Saturday return to the Packers’ facility.

The Packers will have to activate Rodgers from the COVID-19 reserve list on Saturday afternoon for him to play on Sunday, so we’ll know how all the testing went well ahead of kickoff.