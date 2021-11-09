Adam “Pacman” Jones convicted of assault

Getty Images

Former NFL cornerback Adam “Pacman” Jones was convicted of assault, WKRC reports. A judge sentenced Jones to 180 days in jail but suspended all but 30 days of the sentence.

Police arrested Jones in February after a fight at Clutch OTR in Cincinnati, according to TMZ Sports. Jones punched and kicked a bouncer in the head, causing the victim to lose consciousness.

Jones pleaded no contest to the two misdemeanor assault charges. He is scheduled to report to jail Nov. 29, TMZ Sports reports.

Jones also will pay a $100 fine, serve nine months of probation, has a 9 p.m. curfew and must abstain from alcohol.

In 2019, Jones reached a plea agreement to resolve charges filed against him as a result of a February arrest at an Indiana casino. He entered a guilty plea to one count of felony cheating at gambling and one count of misdemeanor resisting law enforcement and spent 10 days behind bars.

In 2017, Jones pleaded guilty to obstructing official business for an incident outside a downtown Cincinnati hotel.

Jones, the sixth overall choice of the Titans in 2005, retired from the NFL in 2019.