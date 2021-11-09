Avery Williamson signing with Broncos

Getty Images

The Broncos have six linebackers on their injured reserve list right now and they are moving to shore up the group veteran Avery Williamson.

Williamson’s agent announced, via Adam Schefter of ESPN, that his client is signing with the Broncos. It’s not clear if he’s signing directly to the 53-man roster or if he’ll join the practice squad with the expectation of being elevated to the active roster in the near future.

It’s Williamson’s second stint in Denver this year. He spent a week on the Broncos practice squad earlier this year before being signed to the Titans’ active roster. He played 22 special teams snaps in two appearances for Tennessee before they released him last week.

Williamson split last season between the Jets and Steelers and missed the 2019 season for the Jets with a torn ACL.