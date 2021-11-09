Ben Roethlisberger: Bears left me too much time

Getty Images

The Steelers had a 14-point lead over the Bears when the fourth quarter started on Monday night, but things were just about to get interesting in Pittsburgh.

Bears wide receiver Darnell Mooney ran for a touchdown that the Steelers answered with a field goal and a defensive stop, but Ray-Ray McCloud fumbled the ensuing punt and DeAndre Houston-Carson returned it for another touchdown. The Steelers got another field goal from Chris Boswell, but Bears quarterback Justin Fields took the Bears right back down the field and found Mooney in the end zone to put the Bears up 27-26 with 1:46 to play.

The wild turn of events, which also featured a questionable taunting call to set up one of the Steelers field goals, produced many responses, but Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger said after the game that his only thoughts were on the clock.

“I thought they left me too much time,” Roethlisberger said, via Joe Rutter of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review.

Roethlisberger hit McCloud for 12 yards, Diontae Johnson for 22 yards, and Pat Friermuth for 13 yards to move the ball exactly as far as they needed to get to set up Boswell for a game-winning kick.

“We have, in my opinion, one of the best field goal kickers in the league,” Roethlisberger said. “I wasn’t thinking about a touchdown. I was thinking about getting us down in field goal range.”

The Steelers left the Bears just enough time for a last-ditch, 65-yard field goal try for Cairo Santos. It fell well short and the Steelers were able to celebrate a win that came close to slipping through their fingers.