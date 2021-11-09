Bengals claim Clay Johnston, place Brandon Wilson, Akeem Davis-Gaither on IR

Getty Images

The Bengals claimed linebacker Clay Johnston off waivers from the Panthers, the team announced Tuesday.

Johnston, a second-year player out of Baylor, originally entered the league as a seventh-round choice of the Rams. He spent the 2020 offseason with the Rams before joining the Panthers during the regular season.

He has appeared in eight career games, all with Carolina, and has 10 tackles.

The Bengals placed safety Brandon Wilson and linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither on injured reserve.

Wilson injured his left knee in Sunday’s loss to the Browns. He appeared in every game this season, making three tackles on defense and three on special teams. Wilson also averaged 22.4 yards on 13 kickoff returns.

Davis-Gaither injured his left foot Sunday. He played every game this season, and had 26 tackles, three pass breakups and a forced fumble on defense, adding two tackles on special teams.

The Bengals also placed linebacker Markus Bailey on the COVID-19 reserve list.