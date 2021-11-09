Browns extend guard Wyatt Teller

Getty Images

Browns guard Wyatt Teller will remain in Cleveland for years to come.

The Browns and Teller have agreed to a four-year contract extension that keeps him under contract through the 2025 season.

Originally a fifth-round pick of the Bills in 2018, Teller arrived in Cleveland in a trade in 2019, and that trade has paid off in a big way for Cleveland. Teller has now been a starter on the offensive line for three years, and this year he has played 100 percent of the Browns’ offensive snaps.

Teller was voted a second-team All-Pro for the 2020 season.