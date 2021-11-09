Browns ultimately will pay OBJ another $4.25 million as termination pay

Getty Images

The Browns ultimately saved $3 million by negotiating with Odell Beckham, Jr.

Albert Breer of SI.com reports, and PFT has confirmed, that the Browns will owe Beckham only $4.25 million of the $7.25 million that he was due to earn over the balance of the season, pursuant to the terms of a settlement agreement.

Originally, the Browns and Beckham had planned to reduce the liability from $7.25 million to $4.25 million by moving $3 million to a roster bonus due this week. The Browns and Beckham decided to instead reduce his potential termination pay by $3 million, under the terms of Article 30, section 3(f) of the labor deal, which authorizes the such agreements.

And so Beckham will get $4.25 million from the Browns plus whatever his next team pays him, and he’ll keep both amounts.

Now, the question becomes who will sign him. We’ll be posting something on that in a bit.