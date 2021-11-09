Chase Claypool getting MRI on toe

Getty Images

Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool was in and out of Monday night’s win over the Bears while dealing with a toe injury and he’s getting that injury looked at on Tuesday.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said at his press conference that Claypool is having an MRI on the toe. The results of that test will determine Claypool’s outlook for practice on Wednesday and this weekend’s game against the Lions.

Claypool had three catches for 30 yards and two carries for 11 yards against Chicago.

Tomlin also said that the team anticipates tight end Eric Ebron working at Wednesday’s practice. Ebron has missed the last two games with a hamstring injury, but the Steelers have been fine at tight end thanks to rookie Pat Freiermuth‘s three touchdown catches.