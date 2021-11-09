Cowboys place Greg Zuerlein on COVID-19 list

Getty Images

The Cowboys will likely need a kicker for Sunday’s game against the Falcons.

Dallas announced on Tuesday that the team has placed Greg Zuerlein on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

It’s currently unclear if Zuerlein tested positive or is a close contact of someone who has. But Dallas does not have another kicker on its roster or practice squad.

Per Michael Ghelken of the Dallas Morning News, the Cowboys are holding a kicker workout on Wednesday. Lirim Hajrullahu was with the Cowboys in training camp and on the practice squad in September. But the club released him from the practice squad on Sept. 21.

Zuerlein has hit 14-of-18 field goals and 21-of-23 extra points so far in 2021. He’s also sent 80 percent of his kickoffs for touchbacks.