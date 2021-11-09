Dalvin Cook contends that he’s the victim of domestic abuse and extortion

Getty Images

A strange story has emerged out of the blue on Tuesday night.

Here’s the vague tweet from Adam Schefter of ESPN.com: “Minnesota Vikings’ RB Dalvin Cook is the victim of domestic abuse and extortion – there’s pending litigation, according to his agent Zac Hiller.”

It’s confusing, to be sure. So we spoke to Hiller. Here’s what he told PFT by phone.

Roughly a year ago, someone unlawfully entered Cook’s house. The female who did it, is a sergeant in the U.S. military, attacked Cook in his home while he had a guest present. The invader then allegedly tried to extort Cook for millions of dollars, claiming that she suffered injuries during the course of the attack that she allegedly initiated.

Because she allegedly entered Cook’s house illegally, he had the right to defend himself, as authorized by Minnesota’s version of the Castle Doctrine. Litigation, per Hiller, has not yet been commenced, but it’s in the process of being initiated. No criminal complaints have been filed in connection with the incident.

Stay tuned for more details on this developing story.