Dan Campbell: Penei Sewell “won’t miss a beat” moving to right tackle

The Lions activated Taylor Decker from injured reserve during their bye week and head coach Dan Campbell said that Decker “had the right look in his eye and I know he’s ready to go” after watching him at practice on Monday.

As long as all continues to go well for Decker’s injured finger this week, he’ll be set to make his first appearance of the 2021 season when the Lions face the Steelers on Sunday. He’s expected to go back to his spot at left tackle while first-round pick Penei Sewell kicks back to the right side of the line.

That was the plan before Decker got hurt this summer and Lions head coach Dan Campbell doesn’t think the rookie will have a hard time switching sides in the middle of the season.

“Now look, it’s different playing tackle but I know plenty of people that played left hand and right-handed stance,” Campbell said, via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. “I mean, tight ends do it for years. Now, they’re not tackles, I get it, but at the same token, you get comfortable with it when you do it. And I think he’ll go over there and won’t miss a beat, me personally. It’ll be a little odd, but I also know he’s got enough reps over there — and look he’s a damn good athlete, and he’s a professional man. He wants to win. He wants to win his reps, so I think he’ll go over there and do just fine.”

Getting Decker back would give the Lions their intended starting tackles for the first time all year and the hope in Detroit will be that the new alignment can put them on track for their first win of the season.