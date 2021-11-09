Dan Quinn on facing Falcons: No time to stroll down memory lane, we’ve got s–t to fix

Getty Images

The Cowboys brought Dan Quinn in as their defensive coordinator this offseason with the hope that he could improve a unit that struggled to stop anyone during the 2020 season and the results have been pretty good through eight games.

Dallas is 6-2 and the defense has moved to the middle of the pack in the league, but they are not coming off one of their best performances. The Broncos put up 407 yards in Sunday’s 30-16 win over the Cowboys, which led Quinn to say on Monday that there’s a lot of work to do this week.

Putting the focus on those corrections allows Quinn to sidestep questions about facing the Falcons in Week Nine. Quinn was fired as the Falcons’ head coach after an 0-5 start last season and he went 43-42 overall during five-plus years in Atlanta.

“I have great memories for there and I always will and I think a lot of the really cool things that we accomplished there – and there were a lot of them – versus how it ended. And I think that’s an important declaration,” Quinn said, via the team’s website. “I’ll certainly be forever grateful to [Falcons owner] Arthur [Blank] to give me the opportunity there and to all of the players I had the privilege to coach. But you guys saw the performance yesterday, so there is no time to take a stroll down memory lane. We’ve got some s–t to fix. So I’ll be right where my feet are, right where I’m supposed to be, going after it as hard as we can.”

New Falcons head coach Arthur Smith has piloted his team to three wins in their last four games and outdueling his predecessor’s team will give Atlanta it’s first winning record since the end of the 2017 season.