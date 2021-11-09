Deion Sanders “in the mix” for TCU head coaching job after “impressive” interview

Getty Images

NFL Hall of Fame cornerback and current Jackson State head football coach Deion Sanders is in the running for the head coaching TCU following the departure of long-time head coach Gary Patterson.

According to Drew Davison of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Sanders had a first interview with the school on Monday and made a positive impression.

“I’m not saying he is going to get the job, not saying he’s the leading candidate at this point,” a source told Davison, “but he is in the mix. He was impressive.”

Sanders is in his second season as head coach of Jackson State after beginning his coaching career at the high school level in 2012. He made the move to Jackson State from Trinity Christian School in Texas where he served as offensive coordinator from 2017-2020.

Per the report, TCU is also pursuing Iowa State’s Matt Campbell, Louisiana’s Billy Napier, SMU’s Sonny Dykes and Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott. They initially had interest in Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore but he is reportedly no longer under consideration.