Former girlfriend of Dalvin Cook files suit alleging abuse

Getty Images

A former girlfriend of Dalvin Cook filed suit Tuesday, accusing the Vikings running back of abuse that left her with a concussion during an altercation in his home a year ago, the Star Tribune reports.

Gracelyn Trimble, a Sgt. 1st Class in the U.S. Army, alleges assault, battery and false imprisonment after she flew to Minnesota to break up with Cook and retrieve her belongings, according to the lawsuit. She is seeking unspecified monetary damages.

Cook’s attorney, David Valentini, contends Trimble broke into Cook’s home, assaulted the NFL player and two houseguests and then allegedly tried to extort Cook for millions of dollars.

The Vikings released a statement to the Star Tribune, saying they “recently received notification from Dalvin Cook’s legal representative regarding a situation that occurred between Dalvin and a female acquaintance in November 2020 and led to an ongoing dispute between the parties. Upon learning of this, we immediately notified the NFL. We are in the process of gathering more information and will withhold further comment at this time.”

The police were not called and no police report was filed by either party, according to the newspaper.

Trimble and Cook continued to see each other off and on until permanently splitting in May, the Star Tribune reports.