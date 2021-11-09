Jerry Jones: Cowboys were “as flat as any team I’ve seen” against Broncos

Getty Images

After the Broncos went up 30-0 en route to beating the Cowboys 30-16 on Sunday, their head coach Vic Fangio said that other teams “just haven’t played them the right way” as an explanation of why they were able to handle a 6-1 team.

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy didn’t agree that the Broncos established a blueprint for beating his team and Cowboys owner Jerry Jones pointed in a different direction when discussing the loss on Tuesday.

During an appearance on 105.3 The Fan, Jones said he thinks the team was “internally overconfident” heading into the game and were “not ready” as a result. That mindset led to less urgency than they needed when they hit the field on Sunday.

“That’s as flat as any team I’ve seen,” Jones said, via Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “We basically played what seemed to be lackadaisical.”

If overconfidence was the issue, Sunday’s result should be a wakeup call for the team about the need to take each week as seriously as possible as they head into the back half of their schedule.