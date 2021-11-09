Jets put Marcus Maye, Tyler Kroft on IR; sign Elijah Riley

Getty Images

Jets safety Marcus Maye tore his Achilles in last Thursday’s loss to the Colts and the team moved to replace him on the roster Tuesday.

The team announced that Maye has been placed on injured reserve and that they have signed safety Elijah Riley off of the Eagles’ practice squad.

Maye missed two games earlier this season with an ankle injury and recorded 46 tackles, four tackles for loss, and a sack in his six starts.

Riley played five games for the Eagles last season and made one appearance this season. He appeared almost entirely on special teams in those games.

The Jets also announced that they have placed tight end Tyler Kroft on injured reserve. He suffered a chest injury against the Colts.