Lions sign Jalen Elliott to active roster

Safety Jalen Elliott was called up from the Lions practice squad on a temporary basis for each of their last two games and the team is bringing him back for an extended engagement this week.

The Lions announced that they have signed Elliott to the active roster on Tuesday. Elliott has played 31 special teams snaps over his two appearances and he also played 24 defensive snaps against the Eagles in Week Eight.

Elliott has been credited with two tackles.

The Lions waived tight end Darren Fells and wide receiver Tom Kennedy on Monday. Elliott and tight end Brock Wright, who was also called up for the last two games, fill those spots.

In addition to the Elliott move, the Lions also confirmed that quarterback Tim Boyle will return to practice after being designated for return from injured reserve.