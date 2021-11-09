NFL fines Packers $300,000, Aaron Rodgers and Allen Lazard $14,650 each

Posted by Mike Florio on November 9, 2021, 8:35 PM EST
The NFL has completed its review of Green Bay’s COVID protocol violations. And quarterback Aaron Rodgers has escaped with a slap on the wrist.

According to the NFL, the Packers have been fined $300,000 for COVID protocol violations. Rodgers and receiver Allen Lazard have been fined $14,650 each for attending the Halloween party while unvaccinated, according to the discipline schedule negotiated by the NFL and the NFLPA. Per the league, the joint COVID protocols prohibit unvaccinated players from gathering outside of the club facility in a group of more than three players.

The league said the Packers were warned that future violations could result in escalated discipline, including possible change of draft position or loss of draft choices.

“The Club was fully cooperative in the investigation into violations of the collectively bargained NFL-NFLPA protocols,” NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy told PFT.

As to the press conferences at which Rodgers spoke within the facility, the league concedes that “there’s no argument that Aaron Rodgers should have been wearing a mask.” However, Rodgers wasn’t fined by the league for the press conference violations, because (per the league) the primary responsibility falls on the club to enforce the protocols.

The league also reviewed “substantial video” from the club facility. “While the review showed a few isolated instances of Rodgers and Allen Lazard failing to wear a mask in facility, they were substantially compliant otherwise,” McCarthy said. “There was no widespread or systemic mask-wearing violations.”

The fine for the Packers includes the Halloween party. “The team didn’t sanction the party but they were aware of it after it took place and did not discipline Rodgers or Lazard and failed to report their violations to the league,” McCarthy said.

“We respect the League’s findings and we recognize the importance of adherence to the COVID protocols to keep our team and organization safe and healthy,” Packers CEO Mark Murphy said in a statement, via Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com. “We will continue to educate the team regarding the importance of the protocols and remain committed to operating within the protocols.”

Obviously, however, they didn’t. Or they wouldn’t be shelling out $300,000.

The league has responsibility for this as well. It set up a system that requires teams to harass and harangue players to comply. What did anyone expect the Packers to do when it came to Rodgers, who already was upset with the organization? Chase him around and wag a finger at him every time he broke protocol?

Moving forward, the Packers will have to do that or face draft-pick penalties. Per the league, Rodgers also warned by the NFL that future violations will result in increased discipline, including a possible suspension.

  4. Rodgers should be suspended for lying and repeated breaches of the league protocol. What a joke.

  5. Brady framed – A 1st and 4th rder lost, 4 game suspension and massive fines.

    Ridgers lies and cheats, while possibly killing people, what equates to a fine of about $5.

    Congress may want to start moving around their investigation into Goodell antics to issues outside the WFT.

  7. I believe for the NFL this was put under the category send this out and see if everyone stops talking about it. I have very little faith in the NFL for its practices and procedures. And frankly it’s professionalism which goes up and down like the tides.

  9. Rodgers is lucky his penalty for not getting vaccinated and lying about it wasnt a trip to the ICU on an incubator or death by Covid 19,a hideous disease that has already killed a half million Americans and nobody can lie their way out of that.

  10. Makes no sense. Are there really two sets of rules in the NFL depending on if someone likes you or not? Not even losing a late round draft pick?

  13. Ut is a quarterback Quarterback league. Special treatment on the field. Special treatment off the field.

    That’s not even a slap on the wrist. I’m guessing the NFL negotiated this “punishment” and got Rodgers’ permission.

    If they were serious about these issues, they’d take a 1st or 2nd-day draft pick. Better yet, lower the Packers’ salary cap by 5-10% for the rest of this season and next.

  14. Ricky Williams smokes some weed… NFL ruins his life and costs him the prime of his career, and probably a HOF jacket. Sets back Dolphins franchise for 15 years and counting even though they did nothing wrong as well….. Meanwhile, Aaron Rodgers lies about a pandemic, puts everyone around him in literal mortal danger, the Packers help him cover it up for 3 months… and they get small fines. HOW… IS….THIS…POSSIBLE!?!?!?!?

  15. Since Rodgers won’t be around anyway the loss of draft picks won’t effect him at all, in fact it helps whatever team he goes to since it hurts the Pack.

  16. He shouldn’t be fined and no one else that isn’t vaccinated. That’s a person’s choice and people should wake up and not be sheep if you don’t think something isn’t fishy about this whole pandemic then you need to WAKE up don’t be woke.

  17. In cheesehead money that will be $14.65 … n course if Brady will still with the pats and he was the not quite truthful catch it would be losing first and thirds for the next 19 years.

  18. This is outrageous as Rodgers literally got a tap on the risk. To me being unvaccinated is like being drunk. When you are drunk you are told not to drive because you can kill people. Same thing with being unvaccinated, you are told to wear a mask and go through protocols because you are much more likely to catch Covid and spread it to others who could end up getting killed. If Brady could get suspended for 4 games for deflating balls and Zeke gets 6 games for questionable charges by a scorned ex, Rodgers should get 8 games for breaking protocol and putting peoples lives in danger. In addition, Rodgers should be forced to do community service where he talks to a family member of a covid death victim, a long haul covid survivor, or an ICU nurse that has been treating covid patients. Maybe that will teach Rodgers some humility, but probably not. I’m so glad my 49ers didn’t get him as I would much rather have Trey as he has similar athletic traits as Rodgers (probably more athletic) but he has humility and is always willing to learn

  20. What a joke. Conservatively, Rodgers is getting paid $22,000,000 for 2021. For someone making $100K his fine would equate to $66.59 percentage-wise. The guy should be suspended for at least 4 games for his actions.

  21. This just proves that the NFL doesnt care at all about Covid. Give the picks back to the teams that lost them last season. Also Cam lost his chance to keep his job because of the protocols.

  24. This is how it should be. The punishment fits the crime. Does Rodgers have a history of skirting the rules? Do the Packers? Nope. Just because the mob says otherwise doesn’t mean anything. Glad to see these keyboard warriors have wasted their knuckles complaining for absolutely nothing aside from a slap on the wrist. I’m an unvaccinated Dolphins fan, but man do I hope the Packers win the SB this year.

  27. Well, at least some players are finally getting the message.
    Kirk Cousins was seen wearing a mask during his postgame presser after the Ravens game.
    It was the first time the Vikings signal caller was following masking protocols on this since earlier in training camp.

  28. They now need to ride Rogers like a new pony and enforce punitive action for every subsequent breach of policy. He won’t be able to handle it.

  29. League office……”Hey, these guys violated COVID protocol and lied about getting vaccinated, endangering the playing careers of their teammates and possibly the lives of anyone they happen by that have a compromised immune system, what should we fine them?”

    “How about $14,650?”

    “Where’d you come up with that number Mr. Goodell?”

    “It’s what the lucky numbers on this fortune cookie add up to”

    “Pure genius Mr. Goodell”

  30. So Gruden my old coach is gone in 2 days over bad words, this guy ignores all protocols and get a slap on the wrist? Seems kind of unfair really.

  32. What a load of BS. A bunch of League guys sat around and spitballed what they thought was the least they could do and get away with it. Do we even believe them for a minute that noncompliance going forward jeopardizes Rodgers’s ability to play? We’re in the second half of season and I doubt they have the guts to suspend Rodgers now, no matter what he does. I honestly try not to be too cynical in life, but it’s hard when we’re talking about the NFL.

  35. Just stop with the he’s killing ppl. My 8 year with asthma was refused a covid test 2 days in a row. Her symptoms fever headache nausea sore throat. Etc. both Drs yeah I don’t see enough to test her. I even demanded it. The response was something to the effect of do you want to waste money.

    It’s time to wake up people.

