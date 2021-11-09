NFLPA President JC Tretter says players would support removing taunting point of emphasis

Posted by Michael David Smith on November 9, 2021, 10:52 AM EST
NFL: OCT 31 Steelers at Browns
Getty Images

The NFL says it factored players’ views into the decision to make taunting a point of emphasis this season. But Browns center JC Tretter, who is the president of the players’ union, says the players don’t want it.

The NFL Players Association tweeted a quote from Tretter saying that he personally attended an offseason competition committee meeting to discuss the taunting point of emphasis, and that he and his fellow players don’t agree with it.

“I can assure you, as an attendee of the competition committee meeting myself, we would support the removal of this point of emphasis [on taunting] immediately,” Tretter said.

The NFLPA tweet came in response to a tweet from NFL Executive VP of Football Operations Troy Vincent, who claimed that the point of emphasis came after a collaboration with players. The NFLPA is disputing that there was any meaningful collaboration.

Taunting has been a hot topic in the NFL all season, but it boiled over on Monday night, when Bears linebacker Cassius Marsh was called for a highly questionable taunting penalty that handed the Steelers an automatic first down after a crucial Bears third down stop late in the game.

Permalink 9 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

9 responses to “NFLPA President JC Tretter says players would support removing taunting point of emphasis

  1. It’s up to ownership and senior management to set the image they want for the league, not employees. If childish taunting causes advertising dollars to fall or fights to occur after a play, then it’s their decision to make and not the union.

    In MY house, I make the rules and NOT the kids.

  2. Points of emphasis are stupid to begin with because they’re an admission there are so many rules some get overlooked and forgotten about. If they’re going to admit that then fix the rulebook and simplify things rather than decide to over-emphasize some rule that has been getting ignored before forgetting about it again and moving on to some other forgotten rule.

  4. They negotiate this stuff. Tell your players to stop acting foolish, and just play the game. Taunting is classless. The NFL has a large following, and millions of kids are watching. Don’t need it in the game.

  6. akira0724 says:
    November 9, 2021 at 11:00 am

    In MY house, I make the rules and NOT the kids.

    But you don’t need the kids to keep your house.

  7. The taunting penalty they called Josh Norman against the Cardinals was a horrible call also. The league always has this point of emphasis crap on something new every year and every year they screw it up!! Let the guys play the game. No one cares about your feelings being hurt by words.

  8. The waving at an opponent as running into the end zone thing is childish and dumb. Standing over a player who is down is unprofessional. We don’t need that in the game, so keep the rule for those types of behaviors.

    But the other stuff, such as celebrations, shouldn’t be game changing penalties.

  9. This is just another one of the NFL’s mishandled and bungled situations that makes them look inept and incompetent.

    I think trying to tone down the taunting is fine and perfectly do-able, but they shouldn’t be dealing with any gray areas. If it’s not obvious and blatant, ignore it. Guys jawing at each other is gonna happen – just let it go.

    We expect players to be hyper-competitive and emotionally engaged and jacked up for games, but we’re upset if they get into it after a big play? And you’re flat out wrong if you think there was some “golden age” in the NFL where players didn’t taunt each other.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.