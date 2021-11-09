Nick Chubb, Demetric Felton test positive for COVID-19

Getty Images

The Browns may need D'Ernest Johnson to step up for them once again this weekend.

According to multiple reports, starting running back Nick Chubb and rookie running back Demetric Felton have both tested positive for COVID-19.

Both running backs are reportedly vaccinated, so they may be able to play if they have two negative tests separated by 24 hours. But now three of Cleveland’s four running backs on the 53-man roster have tested positive for the virus in the last two days. John Kelly was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Monday.

That makes Johnson the only available running back currently on the roster.

But Kareem Hunt is eligible to return from injured reserve this week. The Browns placed him on that list with a calf injury suffered in the team’s Week Six loss to Arizona. Head coach Kevin Stefanski said in his Monday press conference that he would have more information about Hunt’s status on Wednesday.

Chubb has 721 yards and six touchdowns this season, averaging 6.0 yards per carry. He had 14 rushes for 137 yards and a pair of touchdowns in the Week Nine victory over Cincinnati. He’s missed two games due to injury this year.

Johnson started Cleveland’s Thursday victory over Denver in Week Seven, recording 146 yards on 22 carries with a touchdown.

The Browns will play the Patriots on the road this Sunday.