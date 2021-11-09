No, Aaron Rodgers didn’t break quarantine for a trip to California

Getty Images

Aaron Rodgers broke COVID quarantine and went to California on Monday! Unless he didn’t.

And he definitely didn’t.

An item from the Daily Mail claims that Rodgers was spotted in California on Monday. That would be a blatant violation of the NFL’s COVID protocol for unvaccinated players who have tested positive.

But it wasn’t him. The photos, even with the person in them wearing a mask, didn’t really look like him. (Maybe it was Pete Davidson.)

More importantly, a source with knowledge of the situation tells PFT that Rodgers was in Green Bay yesterday, communicating via video link in his home to a member of the organization. As of Tuesday morning, Rodgers remained in Green Bay.

Thus, for all the things about which Rodgers can be criticized, he can’t be criticized about leaving Wisconsin for California while in COVID quarantine. He did not.