Posted by Josh Alper on November 9, 2021, 4:11 PM EST
Odell Beckham Jr. is a free agent for the first time in his career.

Beckham was waived by the Browns on Monday and no one put in a claim on the veteran wide receiver on Tuesday. That leaves Beckham free to sign with any team in the league and he can agree to a deal immediately.

Any team claiming Beckham would have to pay him $7.5 million for the rest of the season. The Browns also would be on the hook for that amount had they not worked out a deal with Beckham that saves them $3 million in exchange for not restructuring Beckham’s deal in a way that would have made him likelier to be claimed on waivers.

The Seahawks, Saints, and 49ers have been mentioned as potential landing spots for Beckham and it seems likely that he’ll land somewhere sooner rather than later.

20 responses to “Odell Beckham Jr. clears waivers

  1. The saints don’t have a Qb to throw to him and 49ers are not in the playoff hunt and don’t have a QB either.

  2. As long as the coach is solid, whatever team gets him for cheap might get lucky.

  4. I guess we are about to see what he has left in the tank. Assuming he goes to Seattle, Russ will not be the kind of QB that he can have his father draw up Instagram videos of showing missed connections. Time to put up.

  5. Get your dancing shoes on Odell, we’ve saved the “last dance” for you. Welcome to Green Bay.

  7. This is the guy that was on the giants a while back, right? Looks like he’s been with the Browns lately…can’t say I remember seeing him

    -AFC North fan.

  8. And yet again Ballard and the Colts are too cheap to sign anyone. He would be perfect on the Colts , of course it makes too much sense for it to happen. Ballard only cares about accumulating cap space year after year never to use any of it. Most frustrating team in the league.

  12. Someone will sign him tonight. Then his next team will soon be regretting signing that headache.

  13. Odelphia Beckham is nothing but cancer. Good luck with the foolish team that adds him. He’ll be a good time girl for two games and then when he feels disrespected, and he will feel it, he’ll start spreading miscontent to his new team. Book it!

  15. If he lands in Seattle, he will have to improve greatly before he approaches Tyler Lockett territory. That dude can catch anything within 10 yards of him. He has an uncanny ability to snatch the ball out the the air from every bodily contortion imaginable.

  16. Word on the street is that he wants Seattle or NE. And if he wants to go to the playoffs, he will come to NE

  19. “ 49ers are not in the playoff hunt and don’t have a QB either.”
    ——————————————————————————————
    People need to look at the standings. As bad as the 49ers have been, at 3-5 they are only 1 game back of the 4-4 Falcons for the 7th playoff spot in the NFC. The Eagles, Giants, Seahawks, 49ers, Vikings, Bears, and Panthers have all basically been terrible, but they’re all just 1 win behind the Falcons for the last playoff spot.

  20. XFL isn’t back until 2023 so his best bet is to eat some humble pie, put his head down and go to work trying to be the best WR he can be and minimizing the drama. If not, he’ll find that he’s going to be expendable everywhere he goes.

