Odell Beckham Jr. clears waivers

Getty Images

Odell Beckham Jr. is a free agent for the first time in his career.

Beckham was waived by the Browns on Monday and no one put in a claim on the veteran wide receiver on Tuesday. That leaves Beckham free to sign with any team in the league and he can agree to a deal immediately.

Any team claiming Beckham would have to pay him $7.5 million for the rest of the season. The Browns also would be on the hook for that amount had they not worked out a deal with Beckham that saves them $3 million in exchange for not restructuring Beckham’s deal in a way that would have made him likelier to be claimed on waivers.

The Seahawks, Saints, and 49ers have been mentioned as potential landing spots for Beckham and it seems likely that he’ll land somewhere sooner rather than later.