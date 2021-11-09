One or more Steelers seemed to be lined up offside on the final Chicago field goal try

Posted by Mike Florio on November 9, 2021, 7:03 PM EST
Chicago Bears v Pittsburgh Steelers
Everyone but Steve Levy realized that Cairo Santos‘s 65-yard field goal try on Monday night had no chance of making it through the uprights. It’s possible that the Bears should have had another chance to kick the ball or to throw a Hail Mary five yards closer.

As noted by Adam Jahns of TheAthletic.com, the All-22 film suggests that multiple Steelers may have been lined up offside on the field-goal try. If a flag had been thrown, Bears coach Matt Nagy would have had another chance to decide whether to attempt a 60-yard field goal or throw the ball to the end zone.

The Bears would have had the ball at the Chicago 42, if the apparent offside had been called. Maybe the woefully short attempt from Santos would have prompted Nagy to not try another field goal. Maybe Nagy would have decided to throw to the end zone.

Regardless, it looks like the Bears should have had another shot. The fact that multiple flags were thrown on the Chicago defense for lining up in the neutral zone makes it more conspicuous that none of the officials flagged the Steelers for being offside on the last play of the game.

It also gives those who are inclined to think the fix is in even more ammunition for believing it. Even though the fix isn’t in. At least not by the league. Whether the league has to worry about a Tim Donaghy situation eventually unfolding is a different issue altogether.

  1. All games should be meticulously reviewed the next day … and the winner should be decided by a panel of lawyers.

  2. I am no conspiracy person in anyway, but I would look down on anyone thinking this game was rigged. It was that bad.

  5. Tony Corrente didn’t intentionally back into any of those guys, so there was no penalty.

  6. that espn crew was at an all time low, they think Dlineman “block” in the run game, they said jimmy graham should’ve jumped to get a ball 12 feet over his head just cause he’s taller than joe haden, and they also described a pass into quadruple coverage as a “nice concept”

  8. If a lifelong packer fan like me was disgusted by the calls against the bears they must have been bad. Beyond horrible.

  9. Ya the game was rigged alright. The refs had it in for the bears. They would rather ref games out east close to home then in stinkin Chicago

  10. We have now crossed the threshold for a full NFL audit of Tony “Two Times” Corrente’s finances and electronic communication. I have full confidence in the results of the pending investigation.

  11. The refs are unionized now so I dont know if Goodall would do a darn thing, he doesnt want that misery

  12. Tony Corrente appeared to do whatever it took to ensure the Steelers won the game. No one knows his motivation for it but for the integrity of the game the NFL needs to find out. We all know they will do nothing.

  13. The Steelers got favorable calls!? No way!? The refs should be proud of the Super Bowl XL trophy.

  14. Weather and home town crowd noise have always been variables in determining the outcome of a game. Now we can add referees as the newest and biggest variable. It’s time to have SkyCam and a panel of officials review (quickly) penalties. It sucks, but the refs have become too much of a problem.

  15. the bears “may have been lined up offsides” on literally every defensive snap of the game. loser mentality on display here. bears got a gift touchdown in the punting game. they went for a 65 yd field goal with no hope of success, and you all are blaming the refs. i got a piece of advice for you, don’t roundhouse kick in the vicinity of the referee, and if you do, better do everything else right, or take the L like a man and get better.

  16. the bears “may have been lined up offsides” on literally every defensive snap of the game. loser mentality on display here. bears got a gift touchdown in the punting game. they went for a 65 yd field goal with no hope of success, and you all are blaming the refs. i got a piece of advice for you, don’t roundhouse kick in the vicinity of the referee, and if you do, better do everything else right, or take the L like a man and get better!!!

  17. jerruhjones says:

    November 9, 2021 at 7:10 pm
    NFL loves Pits, always have.
    ===========
    That’s interesting. They love them so much that somehow the Steelers have only managed like 3 playoff wins in the past 10 years. That’s true love.

  18. Wow. The ref’s were so confused they thought the the Bears were actually the Detroit Lions. No other explanation is possible.

  19. The Bears were lined up off-sides several times when it didn’t get called. I notice that in a lot of games. The refs only call it a fraction of the time, it seems.

  20. officiating crews vary wildly as does the quality of the units. We got a prime time example of various points of bad officiating last night and I frankly think that’s why we are hearing the degree of fervor. It was MNF, so the stink has wafted further and more people are reacting. Add in that beyond low marks in various things including the official who is LITERALLY looking down the line being able to handle that simple responsibility is that we saw abyssal Refereeing. The linesman were bad, quite often. But Corrente as the ringmaster allowed the circus to go on and he kept being the head clown himself. The league SHOULD be ashamed. I’m sure they aren’t, that would take a little more awareness than I believe is in stock at 345. Maybe a few million at the vending machine in the lobby will provide some? Who knows?

  23. You can fire a paid ref but you can’t fix stupid. What is worse? Having a fixed ref or being responsible for making a tradition of horrible officiating?

  24. In our new woke society this will likely be considered ageism. Perhaps a 70 year old shouldn’t be an official in a league played by players in their 20s who are stronger and faster than ever. It is an undeniable truth age takes it toll.

  25. People fail to remember ,the referee on the overturned Jesses James touchdown in 2017 was Tony Corrente! That cost the Steelers home field playoffs.
    He just loves Pittsburgh. Give me a break.

  26. Officials saw what didn’t happen (offside by Dexter Lawrence of NYG on end-of-game FG attempt), didn’t see what happened at end of game yesterday. Corrente’s hip check into Marsh was a travesty.as was uncalled roughing of Fields.

  28. I don’t believe the nfl is rigged but I do believe the league has its favorites. Certain teams *cough steelers cough* seem to get VERY favorable calls when needed. Remember their super bowl win over Seattle?

  29. Pittsburgh consistently gets the benefit of the doubt and the desirable outcome in these situations. Change my mind.

  30. NFL fixed….hahaha

    Anybody actually questions this?

    It is rigged FAR MORE than anyone wants to admit. WFT “investigated and Raiders Head Coach effectively fired and people still think the league has some sort of integrity? These guys make the mafia look like the JV Squad.

  31. Don’t know what game you were watching. I counted a dozen or more times the Bears defense lined up off side. NOTHING CALLED.

  32. The fix has ALWAYS been in. C’mon! With this much money being passed around now, it’s only a matter of time before it’s officially exposed. Damn shame. #integrity

