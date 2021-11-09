Panthers signing Matt Barkley

Getty Images

Sam Darnold‘s right shoulder injury could keep him out of action this week and the Panthers are adding another quarterback to the roster in the event they need someone to back up P.J. Walker against the Cardinals.

Joseph Person of TheAthletic.com reports that, pending a physical, the team is signing Matt Barkley off the Titans practice squad. They also have James Morgan on the practice squad and released Josh Love from the practice squad on Tuesday.

Barkley spent time with the Titans this summer, but was released at the cut to 53 players. He spent the last three years backing up Josh Allen in Buffalo and appeared in eight games. One of those appearances was a start in 2018 and Barkley was 53-of-97 for 788 yards, three touchdowns, and four interceptions while with the Bills.

Darnold went for an MRI on his shoulder on Monday and head coach Matt Rhule said the team would wait for results before deciding on their plan at quarterback this week.