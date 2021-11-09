PFT’s Week Ten 2021 power rankings

Posted by Mike Florio on November 9, 2021, 11:38 AM EST
Arizona Cardinals v San Francisco 49ers
1. Cardinals (8-1, last week No. 3): “MaYbE tHEy DoN’t nEed Kyler Murray.”

2. Buccaneers (6-2, No. 7): The Bucs had perhaps the best bye week ever, with plenty of contenders losing.

3. Titans (7-2, No. 8): There aren’t many obvious losses left on the schedule.

4. Rams (7-2, No. 2): They went all in like Teddy KGB. And, like Teddy KGB, they lost.

5. Packers (7-2, No. 1): Thanks to their quarterback the Packers could end up being immunized from having a playoff bye.

6. Cowboys (6-2, No. 5): Someone forgot to tell the Cowboys that the Broncos continue to be an actual NFL team.

7. Ravens (6-2, No. 9): Lamar Jackson once again proves how valuable he is to the Ravens, and to the NFL.

8. Bills (5-3, No. 4): Not long ago, they were dominant. Now, they’re in real danger of losing the division to the Patriots.

9. Saints (5-3, No. 6): More Mr. Hyde, less Dr. Jekyll.

10. Patriots (5-4, No. 13): This is the one team no one in the AFC will want to see in the postseason.

11. Steelers (5-3, No. 12): Their Tin Man of a quarterback is finding just enough oil in the bottom of the can.

12. Chargers (5-3, No. 14): They desperately needed a win in Philly, and they definitely need to find a way to keep winning.

13. Raiders (5-3, No. 10): Who gets the blame for the 2020 draft debacle? The coach who ran the show but who’s gone, or the G.M. who runs the show now and is still there?

14. Chiefs (5-4, No. 15): The Chiefs are still searching in vain for the gas pedal. But they may have enough to coast their way to a division title.

15. Browns (5-4, No. 16): They should have gotten rid of OBJ in the offseason.

16. Bengals (5-4, No. 11): The worst thing they could have done was come to the conclusion that they’re pretty good.

17. Colts (4-5, No. 20): If Frank Reich can continue to get Carson Wentz to not play like Carson Wentz, Frank Reich could take the Colts to the playoffs, after all.

18. Falcons (4-4, No. 22): 24-6 >> 28-3.

19. Seahawks (3-5, No. 19): Russell’s return and Odell’s potential arrival could make things very, very interesting in Seattle.

20. Broncos (5-4, No. 24): Jeff Bezos could be changing his mind about not being interested in buying the team.

21. Vikings (3-5, No. 17): Purple Purgatory is a very real place.

22. Panthers (4-5, No. 18): They’ll get ’em next year, when the quarterback is Jimmy Garoppolo or Andy Dalton or Daniel Jones.

23. 49ers (3-5, No. 21): The Faithful are gradually losing their religion.

24. Giants (3-5, No. 27): They’ll win just enough games to justify making no major changes.

25. Bears (3-6, No. 25): Justin Fields is starting to look like the real deal.

26. Jaguars (2-6, No. 29): Teams get better or worse. The Jaguars couldn’t have gotten much worse, and they’re now definitely better.

27. Eagles (3-6, No. 23): This team has had way too many moral victories in 2021.

28. Jets (2-6, No. 26): The Mike White era is over. There was one?

29. Washington (2-6, No. 28): Well, we don’t have to worry about the team doing so well that it won’t be able to dump the WFT placeholder name.

30. Dolphins (2-7, No. 30): Tua was our quarterback.

31. Texans (1-8, No. 31): Why would anyone in Houston attend or even watch a Texans game?

32. Lions (0-8, No. 32): Is it too late to flex them out of this year’s Thanksgiving tripleheader?

15 responses to “PFT’s Week Ten 2021 power rankings

  1. The teams the Pats beat (jets 2x) are a combined 12-22. The next 4 are a combined 21-13. Don’t jump on the bandwagon just yet.

  2. “They should have gotten rid of OBJ in the offseason.” Says the clown that mocked people for suggestion that CLE would be better without him. Hypocrisy, not just for breakfast anymore.

  4. #32 Lions: No matter what their record is, football on Thanksgiving day would not be right without the Lions.

  6. 23. 49ers (3-5, No. 21): The Faithful are gradually losing their religion.
    —————-
    Way too high.
    #31 at best.

  7. The Lions playing the early game every thanksgiving is the best. Everyone seems to be driving to see family during that time or preparing food. Nice to have some football on in the background while at the same time knowing you aren’t missing too much if you can’t watch the whole game.

  8. Not totally sold on the Patriots a SB team quite yet for this year anyway…

    Bucs vs Titans sure has a possibility!

  9. With a soft remaining schedule could the Titans come out of nowhere to steal the bye in the AFC? It’s been a crazy year

  10. Niners should be #26 if not lower. They let Colt McCoy into their house and he robbed them of their dignity

  11. The Steelers are tantalizingly close to being in the Top 10. The Lions should beware as the Steelers will be on a mission to enter that rarefied air!

  12. 27. Eagles (3-6, No. 23): This team has had way too many moral victories in 2021.

    One moral victory is one too many?

  13. One game without Derrick Henry is not a big enough sample to say they will win out (or most) from here.
    When the Pats were 2-4 they said that they are not a 2-4 team and I saw their games and they were right. But in the last two games (W-s) Mac Jones’ play was suspicious at best, so now I’m not that sure they can compete for the AFCE title.

  14. inozwetrust says:
    November 9, 2021 at 12:19 pm
    With a soft remaining schedule could the Titans come out of nowhere to steal the bye in the AFC? It’s been a crazy year

    ———————
    Yeah, it’s true that the Titans play in a crap division, and it is also true that they have the #32 strength of schedule for the rest of the year. But don’t overlook that so far, the Titans gone 7-2 against the #1 strength of schedule. The o-line had two guys out on Monday night and the Rams d-line is tough. Offense will be better, defense might actually be good. Long way to go, but it’s not just the schedule. Titans have beaten Seahawks, Bills, Chiefs, Colts (twice) and Rams. That is not exactly chopped liver.

  15. I don’t think the Jets,Panthers or Texans will be in the post season for the Patriots to barely beat.

