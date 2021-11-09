Ravens list Marquise Brown as full participant in practice

Getty Images

The Ravens handed in another estimated injury report on Tuesday and there was one change from the one they handed in on Monday.

Wide receiver Marquise Brown was listed as a limited participant after Monday’s walkthrough, but the team said that Brown would have been a full participant if the team had held a regular practice session. Brown is listed with a back injury.

Right tackle Patrick Mekari and running back Latavius Murray would have missed another practice with ankle injuries and they’ve both been out for a while, so it’s hard to see them getting the green light to play on Thursday night.

Tight end Nick Boyle (knee), wide receiver Sammy Watkins (thigh), defensive tackle Brandon Williams (shoulder), and cornerback Tavon Young (knee) were listed as limited for the second straight day.