Report: Patrick Surtain II is expected to miss time with knee sprain

Getty Images

The Broncos have won two straight games, but it looks like their bid for a third win in a row will take place without the help of rookie cornerback Patrick Surtain II.

Surtain left Sunday’s win over the Cowboys after hurting his knee in third quarter. He had an MRI Monday and head coach Vic Fangio said there was no indication of a season-ending injury, which was a positive outcome even if he’ll miss some time in the short term.

Jeff Legwold of ESPN.com reports that the test showed a sprain. Surtain is expected to miss multiple weeks, but the Broncos have a bye in Week 11 so that may mean they only have to play one game without the first-round pick.

Surtain has started eight of the nine games he’s played this year and has 29 tackles and an interception. If Surtain is out, Ronald Darby, Kyle Fuller, Nate Hairston, and Mike Ford will be the available corners against the Eagles this week.