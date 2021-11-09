Rich Bisaccia on DeSean Jackson: It will be good for us to get another speed element

Getty Images

The Raiders’ offensive performance against the Giants on Sunday made it clear that the team could use a solid deep threat to stretch the field.

Enter DeSean Jackson, who officially signed his deal with Las Vegas on Monday.

Interim head coach Rich Bisaccia said in his Monday press conference that he’s excited to see what Jackson brings to the field.

“I think we all have a lot of respect for his career and what he’s done, and I can remember him coming out,” Bisaccia said. “So, we are excited about getting another speed element out there to be a complement to what we are trying to do on offense, certainly with the speed that Zay [Jones] has and what Bryan [Edwards] and Hunter [Renfrow] bring to us. It will be good for us to get another speed element going on offense. We are excited about getting him to practice.”

Bisaccia, who was Las Vegas’ special teams coordinator before becoming interim coach, said he doesn’t anticipate Jackson will return punts for now. But it’s apparently not out of the question.

“I’m certainly going to envision him getting work at it and see how he feels about it,” Bisaccia said. “I think the last time he did it was a couple years ago, but I remember him being really good at it when he came out. So, we are going to get him up to speed as quickly as possible and get a lot of work with him and [receivers coaches] Edgar [Bennett] and Nick Holz. We’ll get him position to run some routes or some packages that will help us hopefully be in position to play a little bit better.”

Jackson caught eight passes for 221 yards with a touchdown in seven games for the Rams this season. After Los Angeles released Jackson, he cleared waivers over the weekend and agreed to terms with Las Vegas on Sunday.