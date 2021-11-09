Ryan Smith out for season with torn ACL

Getty Images

Chargers cornerback Ryan Smith tore his anterior cruciate ligament in Sunday’s win over the Eagles.

Smith made his first start since 2018 when he took the field in place of the injured Michael Davis. He played 41 of 57 defensive snaps before his injury.

Kemon Hall replaced Smith.

The Chargers signed Smith during free agency, but he spent most of the summer with a core muscle injury. He was out until Week 5.

In 2021, Smith appeared in four games and totaled five tackles. He saw action on 54 defensive snaps and 59 on special teams.