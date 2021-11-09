Seahawks expect Chris Carson on practice field Wednesday

Getty Images

The Seahawks didn’t designate running back Chris Carson for return from injured reserve on Monday, but the door to his return to action from a neck injury this week is not closed.

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said that team doctors told him that Carson will be able to get on the practice field later this week.

“What I was told today is that Wednesday he’ll be on the field,” Carroll said, via the team website. “We’ll see how that goes.”

Carson has missed the team’s last four games. He had 54 carries for 232 yards and three touchdowns before getting hurt.

The Seahawks did designate quarterback Russell Wilson, wide receiver Dee Eskridge, and linebacker Nigel Warrior for return on Monday. Wilson has been cleared after surgery on his right middle finger and is expected to start against the Packers this week.