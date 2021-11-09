Steelers sticking with Ray-Ray McCloud on punt returns

USA TODAY Sports

One of the many twists during the fourth quarter of Monday night’s game between the Steelers and Bears was a fumble by Steelers punt returner Ray-Ray McCloud.

McCloud was fighting for extra yards when Bears linebacker Joel Iyiegbuniwe knocked the ball from his grasp and defensive back DeAndre Houston-Carson scooped it up for a touchdown. That score cut Pittsburgh’s lead to 23-20 and the Bears would eventually take the lead before Chris Boswell‘s field goal later in the quarter made the Steelers 29-27 winners.

In his postgame press conference, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said that “you definitely can’t turn the ball over and give up scores in the kicking game.” It was the second week in a row that McCloud has fumbled on a return and he also fumbled once on offense earlier this season, but the Steelers won’t be looking for a new returner.

Tomlin said “yes” at his Tuesday press conference when asked if McCloud will remain the team’s returner. He is averaging 8.8 yards per punt return and 23.8 yards per kickoff return so far this season.