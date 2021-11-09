Texans claim Royce Freeman off waivers

Getty Images

The Texans claimed running back Royce Freeman off waivers from the Panthers, the team announced Tuesday.

In a corresponding move, the Texans placed running back Scottie Phillips on injured reserve with a leg injury. Phillips has 13 yards on six carries and two receptions for 9 yards in 2021.

Freeman played eight of nine games for the Panthers this season, with 21 carries for 77 yards and three catches for 15 yards. He saw action on 103 offensive snaps and 33 on special teams.

The Broncos drafted Freeman in the third round in 2018, and he spent three seasons in Denver. He was claimed off waivers by the Panthers Sept. 2 after being cut by the Broncos.

Freeman has rushed for 1,187 career yards and has added 69 catches for 409 yards. He has nine career touchdowns.