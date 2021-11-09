Titans releasing Josh Reynolds

Getty Images

The Titans are making a change at receiver.

According to multiple reports, Josh Reynolds asked for and has been granted his release.

In his fifth season out of Texas A&M, Reynolds signed a one-year deal with Tennessee in March. But between injuries and the emergence of other targets, Reynolds was not a consistent presence in the receivers rotation. He caught 10 passes for 90 yards in five games.

While he played 44 percent of Tennessee’s offensive snaps against Kansas City in Week Seven, he played just five snaps in Week Eight.

He was then a healthy scratch in win over the Rams — his former team — on Sunday.

Reynolds has 123 career receptions for 1,540 yards with nine touchdowns. He set career highs with 52 receptions and 618 yards in 2020 for L.A.