Tony Corrente’s antics fuel “the fix is in” crowd

Posted by Mike Florio on November 9, 2021, 1:53 PM EST
On Monday night, referee Tony Corrente and his crew made multiple bad calls. Corrente personally was responsible for two major moments, a controversial low block that took a touchdown off the board for Chicago and a sketchy taunting call that included Corrente throwing a hip into Cassius Marsh just before throwing the flag.

Both calls were very bad. In his pool report, Corrente said whatever he had to say to justify the decisions he made, no matter how factually inaccurate his contentions were.

Corrente’s antics prove yet again the value of a sky judge/booth umpire who would have bridged the gap between the TV feed and the decisions made in the moment by the on-field officials. In a situation like the one that emerged last night, it’s the kind of thing that justifies suspicion that the fix is in.

The fix isn’t in. The NFL doesn’t predetermine the outcome of games. In large part because it couldn’t pull it off without someone blabbing.

But that doesn’t keep people from thinking the fix is in. And it doesn’t keep situations like the one that played out last night from making people think the fix is in.

Perception is reality. The more that people perceive there’s a predetermined result, the more of a problem it becomes for the NFL.

That’s why it’s critical for the league to improve its officiating function. Eventually, as legalized gambling spreads, one big scandal will become the big scandal that gets Congress to create an agency that will exercise oversight as to the NFL. When that happens, that won’t be good for the NFL.

The only way the NFL can delay that outcome is to do everything it can to improve its officiating function before someone else forces them to do it.

40 responses to “Tony Corrente’s antics fuel “the fix is in” crowd

  1. Could it be any more blatantly obvious that a Referee had a worse impact on a game than that one?

  4. im not sure you could entirely “fix” a game. you can make sure important calls steer a game in a certain direction. phantom pass interference, penalties on tds, completely arbitrary taunting an obvious imbalance in total penalties called. good thing all those didnt happen in last night’s game.

  5. False. Goodell has been coaching officials for years before games are played, as conference calls are held.

    Also, when a team is trailing in the second half, flags come out on phantom calls to improve rating$.

    To keep their jobs, refs are expected to fall in line. Some of us know people, Mike.

    We’ve also seen them change rules after a game to match what was called on the field.

    This is why they have grey area rules and why teams can’t review any play at their own will.

    It would hinder Goodell’s quest to maximize revenue. No officiating can be this bad in pro sports.

  6. Its going to happen just a matter of time before someone files a lawsuit against Goodell, the NFL and the refs for “fixing” the outcome of these games. All you have to do is subpoena the game film and have a just watch it. Just go to full time referees and let eye in the sky have the ability to overall bullsh!t calls like last nights game.

  7. The “fix” is not in. The reason so many fans are starting to believe it is has to do with the teams that always seem to get the calls (or no calls). The referees have become too much of a factor in determining game outcomes. And the Bears getting totally hosed to make sure Pittsburgh continued the Monday Night Football streak (congrats – sincerely, y’all should be proud of your franchise) is a perfect example. NFL better fix your officiating problem or fans will walk. It’s getting that bad.

  8. The Sky Judge – YES!! But it makes so much sense it will never happen.

    And while I know that the NFL isn’t fixed, that’s not to say that officials or small-fry players couldn’t be bought.

    And let’s assume Corrente isn’t crooked – then what explains his behavior? If his crew had had this performance on a Sunday afternoon it would be one thing, but on MNF it puts a stink on the entire league.

    So if Corrente’s not on the take then…he’s just really bad at his job? Or he feels it’s within his right to affect the outcome of games? Incompetent or power mad? Those are our choices?

    None of the answers are satisfactory for a multi-billion dollar sports league trying to increase revenue every year.

  9. Imagine last night’s debacle once gambling is legal through the NFL. Tell me the viewership loss and revenue loss wouldn’t be horrific after a referee-altered outcome like that? Any subjective rules, like taunting, are going to have to go.

  10. We shouldn’t know the names of referees; just call them “Official A, B, C, etc.” and maybe you’ll get people who know their role and focus on calling a fair game instead of going for glory boy moments on National TV.

  11. Do like they do in rugby, make all the refs, NFL office and onsite replay officials mics open to the public and on at all times. Let networks bleep out the swearing and decide what should be played on their shows. Also, a automatic replay on all personal fouls and let the ref, in this case, Pittsburgh’s number 1 fan Corrente, explain why he through the taunting flag then tried to get Marsh to run into him to toss him from the game. It is not like the NFL is rolling in cash and could easily pay for all this.

    Right now it looks like Corrente (or his ear piece) bent over backwards to ensure Pittsburgh won.

  12. It’s very simple to fix. NFL focus on changing all rules that are open to interpretation. Any rule that is open to interpretation is not a rule, it’s a judgment call. So there was be inherent variability from call to call based on that particular ref’s point of view. All fans ask for at the end of the day is consistency, not variability.

  13. And let’s not forget the absolutely blatant (not even CLOSE) late hit on Justin Fields that happened right in front of Corrente late in the 4th quarter.

    Do I believe the fix was in? No – not at all.

    Do I believe that officials that self-demonstrate their absolute incompetence are allowed to keep on keepin’ on? Yes.

    And frankly, the “fix is in” crowd gets my sympathy on this one. Looked like Corrente had a ten grand money line bet on the Steelers and he was behind on child support payments.

  14. Since the private sector runs our federal government, and the Billionaires that own NFL Franchises are part of said private sector, how would Congress create an agency to over see this? Truth be told the Billionaires care about one thing, making billions more. Because billions of dollars gets you power, and billions more gets you even greater power, power the extends way beyond a playing field that’s an 100 yard by 50 yard rectangle.

  15. The “fix” may not be in, but the bias is obvious and on display. Some teams and players get calls, others don’t.

  16. While the taunting call could be called either way, the touchdown by the Bears taht was called back for a phantom illegal block was obviously wrong and changed the outcome of the game.

  18. You could argue the facemark call in the Niners v Cardinals was more horrific. No flag on the play, then McCoy gets off the turf, runs over to the official, pleads his case then the ref throws the flag a good 30 seconds after the end of the play. Watch it. It’s horrendous. Even worse, the reply clearly showed no foul. It was a critical 3rd & 10 play. The resulting flag extended a scoring drive. Very next play was a pass for 45 yards to the Niners 1 YL.

    The FIX is unquestionably in this year

  19. One or two bad/missed calls often determine the outcome of the game, but these were so egregious, it was like Corrente wanted you to know that they are doing this on purpose.

  20. Between the SNF game and the MNF game I’ve never seen referees affect outcomes like that. It’s getting ridiculous and nearly makes the product unwatchable.

  21. All of the fans can see it’s biased why cant the NFL see it too? Brought to you by Draft Kings

  22. I don’t understand fans that continue to watch if they think the “fix is in”. Why would you watch if you thought that? The problem is the NFL has some ridiculous rules and some ridiculously written rules. Its a difficult job to ref an NFL game but those that have consistently shown poor performance should be removed.

  23. It’s not a much a conspiracy as much as these refs just sucking at their jobs and ruining the product. Refs shouldn’t be part of the show, fans don’t pay to see them.

  24. Not the first instance I have seen in an NFL game where a ref or refs made timely calls that changed the outcome of the game.

  25. Godell should be pissed off big time, but he won’t be. The league that is so precious to so many is becoming tainted. Because of the laziness of the league to come down on these “All About Me” ref’s. Corrente should never be allowed to do a game again. Period.

  26. I think there’s no denying that certain teams are favored by the refs and it’s been that way for decades.

  27. I read years ago that in order to become an NFL referee, one had to be completely debt-free and financially independent, meaning they had absolutely enough money in the bank to never have to work again and therefore would be less susceptible to being bought off/corrupted. Additionally, this was why they had all part-time refs. I wonder if this is still true? Or was it ever true? It would sure help alleviate some portion of the concern here.

  28. As bad as that was, the officiating here wasn’t even as bad as the Bills-Jags game. Multiple blown calls, multiple mistakes in calling the wrong team for the flag only to change it later, 3 false starts by the Jags where the RT took 2 full steps before the ball was hiked and no flag was thrown, etc. Insane the number of phantom or blown calls in that game that aided the Jags victory. Terrible

  29. The fix doesn’t have to be vis-a-vis some directive from Roger. To do so is preposterous on many levels. But a fix can most certainly be in by omission. The NBA had that rogue referee several years ago fixing games, and they sent him packing. They didn’t omit. The NHL recently had an issue (while not related to fixing a game but the principals apply) where they got rid of two high ranking employees in Bowman and Quenville; the NHL didn’t omit. The fix can most certainly be argued it’s in if the NFL (Roger) does nothing here. By doing nothing, Roger is in effect saying (whether he’s afraid to take on the union or simply secretly supports it, the reasoning is ultimately unimportant, the result is), alter certain games, certain teams, certain ways and I’ll do nothing. It gives all parties plausible deniability but absolutely allows for a fix. Not saying Corrente was fixing last night’s game, but his actions last night speak to one of only two outcomes; 1) he is so bad at his job that he has no business being employed by the NFL on any level or 2) he was trying to fix the outcome of the game. No other possibilities. In either case, if Roger does nothing, then absolutely the proper ethical and I believe legal argument is that the fix is in. Again, most think of a fix being orchestrated on the front end, but it’s more plausible that if there’s a fix, it’s done via omission.

  30. Oh, just wait until a game is decided by a video review from the league office that isn’t shown during the telecast. I believe it was Mike Pereira who detailed the process during a review of a fumble towards the end of the first half of the Eagles/Raiders game a few weeks ago. His explanation was that the league office can synch up multiple angles… and yet somehow it’s impossible for the network to show it. The refs have that card in their back pocket now, that can literally get on the phone to the league and be told what the “correct” call is, despite neither us nor the refs being able to see the evidence. It really doesn’t get any shadier than that.

  31. Chop blocking is a personal foul, but apparently some here feel there should be a Bears exemption. Taunting? Even the Bears coach knew Marsh had committed the foul. Stop listening to the clowns in the ESPN broadcast booth last night and their estimates as to what is and isn’t a penalty. These are the same guys who said that the Bears should go for two when they had just tied the game late in the 4th with a chance to go up by one by kicking the extra point. The only missed call was the non-roughing call on Highsmith, but that happens to every QB in every game. Big Ben gets popped constantly with no calls.

  33. The NFL has fought too hard for too long against the idea of a sky judge despite clear evidence that it’s both effective and necessary. Why is anyone’s guess but they need to start taking this very seriously. The refs should have personality and be visible in terms of calling the game but their impact on said game should be transparent. It’s in the NFLs best interest to have the refs disappear into the background of the game yet it seems unwilling to put anything in motion that will effect that change.

  34. All the attention on one call forgetting the numerous off sides and false starts committed by the Bears. TJ watt complained about Bears tackles moving early and not being called so I think the taunting call was very iffy the Bears shot themselves in the feet so many times by the end of the game they looked like they were wearing crocs. Every team gets hosed by the refs and it was the Bears turn…..time to pull up the big boy pants and move on…you can’t change it.

  35. I wish the fix was in, the would imply some competence by the refs. I’m not sure what would have been fixed, with or without the blown calls the Steelers wouldn’t have covered either way

  36. Frankly, I think a bettor reached this guy. $$$ Who knows for sure, though. Any way to check their accounts and finances?

  38. Pittsburg has been a Rozelle/Tagliabue/Goodell favorite for a long long time. In the Immaculate Deflection game in 1972, the refs feared for their lives if they disallowed that TD. The tradition continues, with the exception being Bettis’ coin flip call.

  39. Look at the Rams … how many penalties did the Rams get or the Fins Texans game. One team gets all the penalties that’s BS. Even the Raiders game in the second half Raiders got 6 penalties … Giants ZERO! I’m sure there are other games too.
    Funny all those teams lost too.

