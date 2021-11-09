Washington signs Joey Slye, cuts Chris Blewitt

Getty Images

The Washington Football Team is making a change at kicker as they come off their bye week.

The team announced on Tuesday that they have signed Joey Slye. He will take the place of Chris Blewitt, who was waived in a corresponding move.

Washington cut Dustin Hopkins last month and gave the job to Blewitt, who blew his opportunity to become a long-term answer at the position by having three of his five field goal attempts blocked in two games with the team. He did make both extra points he tried in Washington.

Slye opened the season with the Texans as an injury replacement for Ka'imi Fairbairn and spent three games with the team. He also played three games for the 49ers when Robbie Gould was injured and has 11-of-13 on field goals and 9-of-12 on extra points.

Slye played for Washington coach Ron Rivera with the Panthers in 2019, so he’s a familiar leg for the head coach to call on in Week 10 and beyond.