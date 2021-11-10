Andy Reid on Odell Beckham Jr.: Brett Veach always keeps eyes, ears open

Getty Images

The Chiefs have been mentioned as a potential landing spot for wide receiver Odell Beckham in free agency, but head coach Andy Reid didn’t offer any hints about the team’s plans during a Wednesday press conference.

Reid said that he’s focused on preparing the team for Sunday’s game in Las Vegas and that General Manager Brett Veach is the one who will be handling things on the personnel front.

“I don’t know much,” Reid said, via Nate Taylor of TheAthletic.com. “Brett is always going to keep his ears and eyes open.”

There have been reports of contact with the Patriots and Packers as well as interest from the Saints and Seahawks in Beckham’s services. He’s cleared waivers, so he is free to sign with any team at any time.