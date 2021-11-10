Baker Mayfield limited, Myles Garrett out at Browns practice

Getty Images

Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield has been a regular on recent injury reports with a left shoulder injury and he added a second injury listing on Wednesday.

Mayfield was listed as limited in practice because of a foot injury in addition to his shoulder. Mayfield downplayed the nature of the injury when he spoke to reporters later in the day.

Mayfield said that his foot is sore and, via Tom Withers of Associated Press, is “nothing major by any means.”

Defensive end Myles Garrett is also listed with a foot injury and he did not take part in practice on Wednesday. Defensive tackle Malik Jackson (knee), wide receiver Jarvis Landry (knee), and defensive end Takk McKinley (groin) were also out of practice.

Tight end Harrison Bryant (thigh), defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (ankle, knee), center JC Tretter (knee), and cornerback Greedy Williams (shoulder) joined Mayfield in the limited category.