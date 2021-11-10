Bill Belichick credits Christian Barmore for pressure on J.C. Jackson pick-six

Getty Images

Patriots rookie defensive lineman Christian Barmore was singled out for praise by Bill Belichick for his role in cornerback J.C. Jackson‘s pick-six on Sunday.

In a film breakdown posted by the Patriots, Belichick shows how Barmore’s pressure on Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold forced the interception.

“It’s a good play here by Barmore. Barmore sees the backfield play action go away from him and is able to recognize that and go up the field and chase Darnold,” Belichick said. “This is a real tough situation for the quarterback.”

Belichick also noted that linebacker Matt Judon, who had initially dropped into coverage, came off his receiver and pressured Darnold into an errant throw.

“By the time Darnold recognizes it, he tries to flip the ball and it’s an errant throw and J.C. picks it off and there they go. But this is one of those pressures that helps cause the interception, which actually turns out better than a sack here,” Belichick said.

The Patriots drafted Barmore in the second round out of Alabama this year, and just like their first-round pick out of Alabama, Mac Jones, he has shown a lot of promise and given Patriots fans a lot of hope that Belichick can lead them back to the playoffs.