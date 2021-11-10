Brian Burns says an apology would be nice, but Mac Jones declines to apologize

USA Today

Panthers defensive end Brian Burns wants Patriots quarterback Mac Jones to apologize for grabbing and twisting Burns’ ankle on Sunday, but Jones won’t do it.

Burns said today that he thinks Jones ought to say he’s sorry.

“It would be nice to have an apology,” Burns said. “Mac, it would be nice to have an apology. But it’s not gonna happen.”

Burns was proven right shortly after that when a reporter relayed Burns’ comments to Jones, and Jones declined to apologize.

“I already addressed that situation. I’m just looking forward to playing in this game with the guys we have on our team this week, so we’re already kind of moving forward,” Jones said.

Burns said he’s not concerning himself about whether the NFL fines Jones, but he is wishing good luck to other defensive ends who face Jones this season.

“However the NFL handles it is on them. I would just like to play them again. And I wish all my fellow D-end brothers happy hunting.”