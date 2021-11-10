Broncos activate Noah Fant, claim Mac McCain

Getty Images

Tight end Noah Fant is back with the Broncos.

Fant went on the COVID-19 reserve list last week and missed last Sunday’s win over the Cowboys, but he should be available to face the Eagles this week. The Broncos announced that Fant has been activated from the list and returned to the active roster.

Quarterback Drew Lock, linebacker Justin Strnad, and cornerback Michael Ojemudia remain on the COVID-19 reserve list for Denver.

In addition to activating Fant, the Broncos also claimed cornerback Mac McCain off of waivers on Wednesday. It’s a return to the Broncos for McCain as he was signed off of Denver’s practice squad by the Eagles earlier this season. He played in one game while in Philadelphia and returns to the Broncos just in time to share anything he might know about the Eagles’ plans for the week.