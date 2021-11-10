Buccaneers add Darren Fells to practice squad

Getty Images

Darren Fells is heading to Tampa Bay.

Fells, the free agent tight end who was cut by the Lions this week, is signing with the Buccaneers’ practice squad, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

The report indicates the Buccaneers plan to put Fells on the active roster for Sunday’s game.

The Buccaneers have been looking for help at tight end with Rob Gronkowski ailing. Gronk got off to a great start this season but injuries have limited him to a grand total of six snaps since September.

If Gronk is out on Sunday, Fells would join OJ Howard and Cameron Brate in the Bucs’ tight end rotation.