Buccaneers won’t pursue Odell Beckham Jr.

Could the Buccaneers, who added receiver Breshad Perriman to the practice squad, be thinking about making a run at Odell Beckham, Jr.?

Nope, according to coach Bruce Arians.

“We’ve already got AB, we don’t need OBJ,” Arians said, via Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. “Too many letters.”

Too many receivers, too. And the guys on the team have done a good job of checking their desire to get the football at the door. Beckham is gone from Cleveland in part because he wants the ball more than he’s been getting it.

Did Tom Brady want Beckham? If Brady did we likely won’t know it. If he did, it will be the first time that the Bucs said no to TB12.