Cardinals activate Demetrius Harris from COVID-19 reserve list

Getty Images

The Cardinals activated tight end Demetrius Harris from the COVID-19 reserve list, the team announced Wednesday.

Harris went on the reserve list Nov. 3 along with receiver A.J. Green, who remains on the COVID-19 list.

Harris has played eight games with two starts this season. He has no targets but has seen action on 124 offensive snaps and 98 on special teams.

Harris is a seven-year veteran who has played with Chicago (2020), Cleveland (2019) and Kansas City (2014-18).

In addition, the Cardinals signed tight end Alex Ellis, long snapper Kyle Nelson and wide receiver Darrius Shepherd to the practice squad.

Ellis has played in 11 games with three starts in his career with Philadelphia (2019), Kansas City (2018) and Jacksonville (2016) and has three receptions for 11 yards.

Nelson is a nine-year NFL veteran who has snapped in 106 games in his career after entering the league with New Orleans in 2011. Nelson played seven seasons with San Francisco (2014-20) and appeared in 79 games after playing with Washington (2013) and San Diego (2012).

Shepherd appeared in 14 games with Green Bay the past two seasons and had six receptions for 47 yards along with three punt returns for 19 yards and 20 kick returns for 374 yards.