Carson Wentz says he’ll play Sunday, even if he has to miss his child’s birth

Colts quarterback Carson Wentz‘s wife is due any day, but if she goes into labor on Sunday, Wentz will still play against the Jaguars.

Wentz confirmed today that he and his wife have talked it over, and he will not miss the game even if that means missing the birth of his child.

“I could get a call at any time,” Wentz said, via Stephen Holder of TheAthletic.com.

And if that call comes on Sunday shortly before kickoff?

“I’m playing,” Wentz said.

Wentz said he and his wife have discussed the matter and that she is on board with his decision. Wentz said his wife understands that if she gives birth during a game, he’ll see her later at the hospital.