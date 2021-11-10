Chase Claypool’s toe injury will not end his season

Getty Images

Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool went for an MRI on his toe after Monday night’s win over the Bears and the good news is that the injury is not expected to end his season.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports there was some fear that Claypool would be knocked out for the remainder of the year, but that no longer appears to be on the table. Per the report, Claypool is considered week-to-week and may miss time, including this Sunday’s game against the Lions, but is expected back this season.

Given that prognosis, it’s no surprise that Claypool did not take part in Wednesday’s practice. Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger also sat out to rest the pectoral and right shoulder issues that have kept him on the injury report of late.

Tight end Eric Ebron (hamstring) was limited in practice after missing the last two games.