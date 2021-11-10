Chris Godwin doesn’t practice on Wednesday

Getty Images

The Buccaneers added another one of Tom Brady‘s targets to the injury report on Wednesday.

Wide receiver Chris Godwin was added to the injury report with a foot injury. He did not take part in the session, which put him in the same category as wide receiver Antonio Brown (ankle) and tight end Rob Gronkowski (back).

Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians sounded fairly pessimistic about Brown and Gronkowski earlier this week, but Godwin’s situation will be one to watch for the rest of the week.

Linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul (shoulder/hand) was also out of practice. Cornerbacks Dee Delaney (ankle) and Rashard Robinson (hamstring) were both listed as questionable as the Bucs work their way toward Sunday’s game against Washington.